StockMarketWire.com - Development and production company Block Energy said production from the WR-38Z and WR-16aZ at its West Rustavi field had recommenced.
The expected revenue from both its oil and gas production provided a welcome boost to Block's cashflow position, further strengthened by the current higher oil price, the company said.
'Production from the wells remains stable and consistent with the production rates achieved before they were shut-in in April 2020,' it added.
At 8:50am: [LON:BLOE] Block Energy Plc Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 share price was 0p at 3.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
