StockMarketWire.com - Location data group 1Spatial said it had signed a multi-year contract with Northern Gas Networks to deliver the UK's first enterprise migration to Esri's new ArcGIS Utility Network model.
The total contract value, which would predominantly fall into the company's financial year ending 31 January 2022, was is in excess of £1 million.
The contract had a recurring revenue element expected to be over £0.2 million, 1Spatial added.
At 8:56am: [LON:SPA] 1Spatial PLC share price was 0p at 27p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: