StockMarketWire.com - Organ transplant diagnostics group Verici Dx said it had appointed David Schultenover as vice president of quality and regulatory amid plans to accelerate its laboratory opening strategy.
Schultenover was joining from Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he was senior director of regulatory, quality and compliance.
Verici Dx said it was accelerating its laboratory opening and approvals strategy for its two lead products, Clarava and Tuteva, following a review initiated after its IPO in November.
At 9:01am: [LON:VRCI] share price was 0p at 44.5p
