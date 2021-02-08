StockMarketWire.com - AssetCo said it had acquired an additional 2.5 million of shares in River and Mercantile, an asset management business, for £5.7 million.
AssetCo now held about 5.85% of the issued share capital of River and Mercantile.
The board now intended to change its business strategy to the development of an asset and wealth management business.
At 9:06am: [LON:ASTO] AssetCo PLC share price was 0p at 411p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
