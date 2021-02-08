StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Pan African Resources said it expected to post a large rise in first-half earnings, thanks to a rise in the gold price and higher sales volumes.
Earnings per share for the six months through December was expected at between 2.05c and 2.17c, up from 1.14c year-on-year, marking an increase of between 80% and 90%.
Gold revenue had jumped 38% to 183.8 million amid a 27% rise in the company's average gold sale price to $1,865 an ounce and an 8.6% rise sales volumes to 98,386 ounces.
At 9:13am: [LON:PAF] Pan African Resources PLC share price was 0p at 21.3p
