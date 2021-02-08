StockMarketWire.com - Computer vision group Seeing Machines said its driver monitoring system software, an enabler to the General Motors Super Cruise driver assistance feature, was now available in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade.
Seeing Machines said it had been working with Joyson Safety Systems since 2011 to integrate its software into the Joyson-supplied driver attention system.
For GM, the system included the electronic controller, camera, and integrated infrared illuminators in the steering wheel light bar.
Seeing Machines' driver monitoring software had debuted in the 2018 Cadillac CT6 Super Cruise feature.
'We are so proud to continue our association with Joyson Safety Systems to help play a role in the award-winning Super Cruise feature, as it is rolled out across additional General Motors vehicle models and platforms, supporting robust hands-free driving with enhanced safety,' chief executive Paul McGlone said.
At 9:24am: [LON:SEE] Seeing Machines Ltd share price was 0p at 5.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: