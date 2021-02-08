StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group RBG said it had appointed Barry Roche as managing director of its law firm Rosenblatt.
Roche had joined Rosenblatt in February 2020 as interim chief operating officer to lead its expansion.
An ex-marine, he also had built a support services business from start-up before it was acquired in 2009 by PHS.
Roche also was one of the founders of maritime security business Protection Vessels International and had founded Protection Group International, a cyber security and intelligence business.
At 9:34am: [LON:RBGP] Rosenblatt Group Plc share price was 0p at 60p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
