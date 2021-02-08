StockMarketWire.com - Aluminium and power producer En+ reported that aluminium sales decreased, as output was broadly unchanged year-on-year, while power production increased.
Aluminium sales decreased 6% year-on-year to 3,926 kt given higher sales in 2019 driven by the destocking of accumulated inventories from 2018.
Aluminium production was broadly unchanged year-on-year, totalling 3,755 kt.
Electricity production from its power segment increased 5.7% year-on-year to 82.2 TWh, the company said.
'Our aluminum production remained stable and we increased sales of value-added products by 11% as compared to a year ago,' the company said.
'While there remains potential for further growth from current levels, due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, the aluminium market outlook going into 2021 remains uncertain,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
