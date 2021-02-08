StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company Avacta said it had entered into a commercial partnership with Mologic to market the company's SARS-CoV-2 lateral flow rapid antigen test.
Avacta would also support antigen testing in low and middle income countries by providing access to Avacta's spike antigen test through Mologic.
'The partnership will provide a faster route to market for Avacta's rapid antigen test by CE marking it for professional use under Mologic's existing ISO13485 quality system,' the company said.
'The CE mark will then be transferred to Avacta when it receives ISO13485 accreditation, which is expected by the end of March 2021,' it added.
At 9:50am: [LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was 0p at 111.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: