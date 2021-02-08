StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Sunrise Resources said it had not yet received assay results for its Clayton silver project in Nevada due to delays pinned on the pandemic.
Sunrise Resources said the laboratory carrying out the assays was working through a large backlog of samples amid high demand and staff absenteeism due to Covid-19.
'The laboratory has indicated that results may not be available to the company before the end of this month,' Sunrise Resources said.
'The company will release the results as soon as they become available as is its normal practice for all material assay, analytical and test results.'
At 9:57am: [LON:SRES] Sunrise Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
