StockMarketWire.com - Gold producer Goldplat said recovery operations achieved a combined operating profit of £3 million for the six months ended 31 December 2020, up from £2.8 million the previous year.
Within this, the South African operation achieved an operating profit of £2.2 million, down from £2.7 million in December 2019.
The Ghana operation increased operating profitability by more than four times to £842,000.
Goldplat said profits in South Africa has been hit by capital expenditure on equipment and rising operating costs.
Werner Klingenberg, chief executive of Goldplat, said: ‘I am pleased to report continued operational profitability and especially the improved operational performance in Ghana. We are investing time and resource to achieve our goals of sustainable supply and profitability that can form the base for the declaration of dividends in future.’
At 1:33pm: [LON:GDP] Goldplat PLC share price was 0p at 7.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: