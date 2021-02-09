StockMarketWire.com -

CA

12/02/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
12/02/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
15/02/2021 13:15 housing starts
15/02/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing


CH

12/02/2021 07:30 CPI


CN

10/02/2021 03:00 CPI
10/02/2021 03:00 PPI


DE

10/02/2021 07:00 CPI


ES

12/02/2021 08:00 CPI


EU

15/02/2021 10:00 industrial production
15/02/2021 10:00 foreign trade


FR

10/02/2021 07:45 industrial production index
11/02/2021 07:45 New home sales


IE

15/02/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports


JP

14/02/2021 23:50 GDP estimates
15/02/2021 04:30 revised industrial production
15/02/2021 04:30 revised retail sales


UK

10/02/2021 17:00 BoE Governor Bailey delivers Mansion House speech
11/02/2021 00:01 RICS Residential Market Survey
12/02/2021 07:00 index of production
12/02/2021 07:00 trade
12/02/2021 07:00 index of services
12/02/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
15/02/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index


US

10/02/2021 13:30 CPI
11/02/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims

