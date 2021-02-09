StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials distributor Brickability upgraded its outlook on performance as 'strong' housebuilding activity lifted demand for its products.
The company said it now adjusted adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, exceptional and acquisition costs, or EBITDA, of at least £16 million for the full year to 31 March 2021.
'The group's order books reflect the underlying optimism that, given the need for more homes to be built and Government support for house building, demand will remain strong for quality building materials,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
