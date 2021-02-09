StockMarketWire.com - Alba Mineral Resources said results of the independent testwork programme undertaken on graphite material from its Amitsoq graphite project in southern Greenland, had confirmed 'very-high' graphite content and usable in most applications.
The testwork has confirmed that the graphite content of Amitsoq ore was 'very high, amongst the highest found in flake graphite deposits globally,' the company said.
Following the testwork, the recommendation for final treatment of concentrate was to screen and sell the remaining micron material, less than 150, and use the remaining material for 'spherical graphite production,' the company said.
The successful completion of this testwork phase is a timely affirmation of the potential of the Amitsoq Project and reinforces our aim to drill the deposit later this year,' it added.
