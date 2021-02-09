StockMarketWire.com - Mineral resource company Cadence Minerals said Macarthur Minerals had signed a memorandum of understanding with Southern Ports Authority, paving the way for eventual access to the Port of Esperance that would allow exporting iron ore from the Lake Giles iron project.
Macarthur Minerals, in which Cadence Minerals held a 1% stake, was targeting commencement of first shipment of iron ore from Lake Giles in Q1 2024, the company said.
The update followed Macarthur's announcement last year that it had received a proposal for an agreed pathway to develop a commercial track access agreement for below rail capacity from Lake Giles to the Port of Esperance.
'With a clear framework in place, we now have a process to accelerate our engagement as Macarthur aims to deliver new iron ore business through the Port,' Macarthur Minerals said.
At 8:44am: [LON:KDNC] Cadence Minerals Plc share price was 0p at 15.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
