StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostic tests maker Abingdon Health said it had signed a collaboration and co-marketing agreement with Abcam, a supplier of life science research tools and reagents, to bolster its supply chain of gold nanoparticles and custom conjugation reagents and services.
Under the collaborative strategic relationship, Abcam would be the preferred supplier to Abingdon of gold nanoparticles and custom conjugation reagents and services, for the company's lateral flow assays.
'Securing a reliable source for custom conjugation reagents ensures reliable supply chains of critical reagents for customers of Abingdon by providing access to the reagents, colloidal gold and specialist conjugation services of Abcam,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
