StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection technology group Water Intelligence said its annual profit grew by a better-than-expected 78%, buoyed by higher sales.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December jumped to $4.2 million, up from $2.4 million year-on-year, as sales rose 17% to $37.9 million, the company said in a trading update.
Technology reinvestment included commercialization of a proprietary sewer diagnostic product in the UK and development of e-commerce and video display technology.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
