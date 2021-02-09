StockMarketWire.com - Biodegradable plastics group Symphony Environmental Technologies said it expected to report a full-year operating loss, as higher revenue was offset by rising costs.

Operating losses for the year through December were expected to amount to £0.4 million, compared to losses of £0.6 million year-on-year.

Revenue was seen rising 19% to £9.8 million.

Symphony Environmental said further revenue of £0.7 million could not be recognised during the year, as a shipment missed a year end cut-off due to Far East shipment congestion.


At 9:36am: [LON:SYM] Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC share price was 0p at 22p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com