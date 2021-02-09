StockMarketWire.com - Specialist engineer Pressure Technologies said it had won a contract from Ingersoll Rand to supply steel vessels for storage in three new hydrogen refuelling stations.
The work would be delivered by subsidiary Chesterfield Special Cylinders to Ingersoll Rand's Haskel Hydrogen.
Pressure Technologies said the contract would be delivered through summer 2021.
At 9:47am: [LON:PRES] Pressure Technologies PLC share price was 0p at 60p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
