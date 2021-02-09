StockMarketWire.com - Drug discovery and development company ImmuPharma said the phase 3 trial of its lupus drug candidate remains on schedule to begin in the second half of the year.
At a final guidance meeting, Avion, its development partner of Lupuzor, would submit the methodology for assessing PK as part of the Phase 3 trial to the FDA.
'This meeting, which is expected to take place in Q2, will also confirm previous submissions to FDA on the study design, clinical end points and approval process,' the company said.
At 10:07am: [LON:IMM] ImmuPharma PLC share price was 0p at 11.73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
