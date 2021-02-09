StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Altus Strategies has been granted four gold exploration licences for its subsidiary Akh Goldin in eastern Egypt by the Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority.
All four licences, which comprise nine licence blocks, cover 1,565 square km and are situated between 30 km and 100 km of the Red Sea coast.
The licences have been awarded for an initial two-year term, with each licence renewable for up to two further periods of two years.
Steven Poulton, chief executive of Altus, said: ‘The licences were selected based on our systematic in-house mineral prospectivity mapping programme, which incorporated satellite image interpretation and historic exploration data. All four licence areas host numerous priority targets, including areas with apparent historic artisanal gold workings.’
At 1:17pm: [LON:ALS] Altus Strategies Plc share price was 0p at 61.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: