StockMarketWire.com - EQTEC has signed a collaboration framework agreement with Logik Developments for waste-to-value projects in the UK.
In December, EQTEC announced its participation in the Deeside Refuse Derived Fuel project from Logik through the acquisition of its development vehicle.
Logik is currently progressing a portfolio of waste-to-energy projects in the north of England and across the rest of the UK.
David Palumbo, chief executive of EQTEC, said: ‘The Agreement with Logik builds on the increasing demand in the UK market for projects that will apply EQTEC's advanced gasification technology and solutions and sustainably convert a variety of genuine waste into clean energy.
‘This collaboration is also expected to help accelerate the delivery of our projects in the UK, creating local jobs and significantly reducing harmful emissions when compared with alternative waste-to-energy processes.’
