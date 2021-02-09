StockMarketWire.com - Sensyne Health has licenced its MagnifEye technology to Excalibur Healthcare Services for use with lateral flow diagnostic tests, including Covid-19.
The MagnifEye system is a smartphone and a web-based app that uses a cloud-based deep learning algorithm to analyse lateral flow tests.
The initial focus will be on use of MagnifEye for Covid-19 antigen testing, followed by its potential application in new lateral flow diagnostic tests for serology, cancer and other disease conditions that Excalibur is currently developing.
The Excalibur Covid-19 antigen lateral flow diagnostic test has been approved by the UK regulator for mass population screening in symptomatic and asymptomatic people.
Paul Drayson, chief executive of Sensyne Health, said: ‘The combination of Sensyne's clinical AI technology and Excalibur's test will, we believe, provide the most accurate diagnostic lateral flow test available in the world today.
'This agreement reflects the UK's leadership position and expertise in life science and data science and underlines Sensyne's expertise in putting the AI inside a growing range of innovations.’
At 1:58pm: [LON:SENS] Sensyne Health Plc Ord 10p share price was 0p at 119p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: