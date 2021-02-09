StockMarketWire.com - e-therapeutics (ETX) is an Oxford-based, computational drug discovery company. Using bespoke large datasets and its proprietary AI-supported Network Biology Platform, e-therapeutics can derive and analyse computational models of any disease-relevant biological function. These in silico models are then used to identify active compounds, novel drug targets and mechanisms.

The Shares and AJ Bell Media evening event webinar is an opportunity for senior board directors from listed PLCs to make a presentation about their company and update existing & potential investors on their business plans for 2021 Investors will have the chance to discover investment opportunities and get to know the companies better by asking questions online after the presentations

Other companies presenting include: Serinus Energy



Shareholders and potential investors can register to join the webinar for free at:

https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/shares-investor-evening--webinar-170221

