AU
16/02/2021 15:30 Australia Conference Board leading index
16/02/2021 16:30 RBA meeting minutes
CA
12/02/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
12/02/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
15/02/2021 13:15 housing starts
15/02/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
16/02/2021 13:30 International transactions in securities
CH
12/02/2021 07:30 CPI
DE
16/02/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
ES
12/02/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
15/02/2021 10:00 foreign trade
15/02/2021 10:00 industrial production
16/02/2021 10:00 GDP
FR
11/02/2021 07:45 New home sales
16/02/2021 06:30 ILO unemployment
IE
15/02/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
16/02/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
JP
14/02/2021 23:50 GDP estimates
15/02/2021 04:30 revised retail sales
15/02/2021 04:30 revised industrial production
16/02/2021 04:30 tertiary industry index
UK
11/02/2021 00:01 RICS Residential Market Survey
12/02/2021 07:00 trade
12/02/2021 07:00 index of production
12/02/2021 07:00 index of services
12/02/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
15/02/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
US
11/02/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
16/02/2021 13:30 Empire State manufacturing survey
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com