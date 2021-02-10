StockMarketWire.com - Rental homes provider Grainger said rental collection stood at 98% and like-for-like sales were up 2.4% in the first four months through January.
For the first four months through January 2021, Private rental sector occupancy stood at 90% in line with levels at the end of 2020, following a delay in the anticipated recovery in occupancy in London amid new lockdown restrictions, the company said.
'[W]e are seeing strong levels of new enquiries among prospective PRS customers, albeit with the majority of interest focused on move-in dates in the Spring, pointing to a strong lettings market when restrictions are lifted,' the company said.
'We continue to have a strong forward-looking sales pipeline which is on track to deliver a strong sales performance for the year, with pricing ahead of valuations by between 1-2%,' it added.
The company said it would announce its half year financial results on 13 May 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
