StockMarketWire.com - Media platform Future said one in three people in the UK and US read its content in 2020 thanks to a mix of underlying growth in audience engagement and the increased consumption of digital content during the pandemic.
'This growth in audience has helped lead to another exceptional year of results,' the company said.
'Revenue for the year increased by 53% to £339.6m, with organic revenue growth of 6% driven by strong organic Media revenue growth of 23% which offset the impact of COVID-19 on Magazines revenue, which declined organically by 29%,' it added.
The company also said its acquisition of GoCo Group remained subject to approval via a sanction of the scheme by the court at hearing, which was anticipated to take place on 16 February 2021, and the delivery of a certified copy of the court order to the Registrar of Companies for registration, expected on 17 February 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
