StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company WPP said it had acquired Brazilian digital innovation and software engineering group DTI Digital, for an undisclosed sum.
DTI was founded in 2009, employed 800 people and had a client list including Vale, Localiza and Bayer.
WPP said DTI's digital solutions helped clients become more efficient, digitalised and connected to their customers.
The deal, it added, was in line with objectives outlined in December to expand its presence in the faster-growing areas of experience, commerce and technology.
'Our clients are looking for fully integrated solutions that combine creativity with cutting-edge technology to help them adapt and respond to the rapidly shifting business environment,' WPP chief executive Mark Read said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: