StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company investor Syncona noted that portfolio company and leukaemia treatment developer Autolus Therapeutics had priced a US initial public offering, for proceeds of around $100.0 million.
The American depositary shares were being offered at $7 each.
Syncona had agreed to invest around $25.0 million (£18.1 million1) in the offering, following which it would retain a stake of about 26.2% in Autolus.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
