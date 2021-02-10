StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company investor Syncona noted that portfolio company and leukaemia treatment developer Autolus Therapeutics had priced a US initial public offering, for proceeds of around $100.0 million.

The American depositary shares were being offered at $7 each.

Syncona had agreed to invest around $25.0 million (£18.1 million1) in the offering, following which it would retain a stake of about 26.2% in Autolus.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com