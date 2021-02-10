StockMarketWire.com - Digital music rights investor One Media iP said it had acquired the licensor's share of the royalties to the 21 Vision catalogue of rights, for an undisclosed sum.
The catalogue contained over 2,000 recordings from popular music artists from over the last seven decades.
The 21 Vision catalogue had been licensed to One Media on a royalty-sharing basis since 2009.
As part of the deal, One Media had acquired the licensor's royalty share of the catalogue on an in-perpetuity basis.
Doing so would allow the company to continue to exploit the catalogue via all of its digital mediums and collect all revenues associated with the licence.
At 8:56am: [LON:OMIP] One Media IP Group PLC share price was 0p at 6.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
