StockMarketWire.com - Digital imaging product manufacturer SDI said it expected to post a rise in annual profit in both its 2021 and 2022 financial years exceeding market expectations.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through April 2021 was expected to increase to £6.7 million and then rise to £8.7 million in the 2022 financial year, up from £4.3 million booked in the 2020 financial year.
SDI most of our businesses had seen revenues negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Two of its businesses, however, had secured significant one-time contracts for equipment relating, respectively, to the treatment and testing of COVID-19 and of similar respiratory and viral diseases.
Revenue in the 2021 financial year was seen rising to £34 million, then up to £42 million in 2022, above sale of £2.45 million in 2020.
SDI said its guidance for 2021 exceeded the market's sales and profit expectations, while its guidance for 2022 'substantially exceeded' expectations.
At 9:03am: [LON:SDI] Scientific Digital Imaging PLC share price was 0p at 84p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
