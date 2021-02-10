StockMarketWire.com - Spend management group Proactis said it had signed a three-year contract with an oil and gas services business in North America.
'This contract win represents a strategically important milestone for the company, being the first new customer in North America to sign up under the group's new go-to market strategy,' it said.
The customer provided coil tubing needs to oil drilling companies across six locations in North America.
It had selected Proactis to deliver its sourcing and supplier management requirements.
At 9:06am: [LON:PHD] PROACTIS Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
