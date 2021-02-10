StockMarketWire.com - Software and services provider Ingenta said it expected to report lower revenue and earnings as sales activity had been hurt by the economic uncertainty.
The company said it expects to report revenue of approximately £10.1 million, down from £10.9 million last year, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amoritsation, or EBITDA, of approximately £1.2 million, down from £1.3 million.
'2020 has been a challenging year ... although sales activity has been hampered by general economic uncertainty, Ingenta has managed to confirm several new deals which will enhance recurring revenue over the coming years,' the company said.
Closing year end cash balances were £2.3m, down from £2.6 million.
The company confirmed its intention to pay a dividend of at least 1.5 pence per ordinary share for the 2020 financial year.
At 9:09am: [LON:ING] Ingenta Plc share price was 0p at 86p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: