Oil company UK Oil & Gas said it had lodged an appeal against Surrey County Council's decision to refuse planning consent for the Loxley gas appraisal project.

'Pandemic permitting, the expectation is that a public inquiry will be held in the autumn, with a decision by the end of 2021,' the company said.

United Oil & Gas, which first announced plans for the appeal in December, said its leading council still saw strong grounds to expat a positive outcome.


