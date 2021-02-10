StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas said it had lodged an appeal against Surrey County Council's decision to refuse planning consent for the Loxley gas appraisal project.
'Pandemic permitting, the expectation is that a public inquiry will be held in the autumn, with a decision by the end of 2021,' the company said.
United Oil & Gas, which first announced plans for the appeal in December, said its leading council still saw strong grounds to expat a positive outcome.
At 9:19am: [LON:UKOG] UK Oil Gas Investments Plc share price was 0p at 0.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
