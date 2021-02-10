StockMarketWire.com - Esports and tech company Blue Star Capital said its investee company Leaf Mobile had completed its acquisition of East Side Games for approximately C$159 million.
East Side Games, a private British Columbia company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, published and developed mobile games.
Leaf also recently completed a public offering for shares raising gross proceeds of C$23 million. Following which, Leaf received approval to list Leaf Shares for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
Leaf was set to trade under the symbol 'LEAF' would commence on the TSX at the open of markets on 10 February 2021.
Blue Star's investment in Leaf was made in April 2020 purchasing 625,000 at a price of C$0.16 per share.
The share price for Leaf was currently trading at approximately C$0.225 per share, valuing Blue Star's 10% holding in Leaf at approximately C$140,625.
'Following Leaf's admission of shares to trading on the TSX, Blue Star's holding will represent approximately 0.08% of Leaf's issued share capital,' the company said.
At 9:19am: [LON:BLU] Blue Star Capital PLC share price was 0p at 0.14p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: