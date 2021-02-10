StockMarketWire.com - Natural resource exploration and development company Corcel said Resource Mining Corporation announced it had expanded its nickel portfolio by acquiring a controlling interest in a nickel project in Tanzania.
'While the Wowo Gap project in PNG has been the focus for RMI, the expansion into Tanzania with the acquisition of the prospective KNP represents a significant step forward for the company, Resource Mining Corporation said.
Completion of the acquisition, subject to RMI completing due diligence, was expected to occur within the next week, it added.
Corcel owned a AUD $4.76 million senior debt position in Resource Mining Corporation repayable in September 2021 and January 2022.
At 9:22am: [LON:CRCL] Corcel PLC share price was 0p at 1.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
