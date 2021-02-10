StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision said the recent trend of double-digit increases in monthly crude palm oil production, sales and prices at its Ayenouan project in the Ivory Coast continued in January 2021.
Production in January was up 52% to 3,269 tonnes, sales up 20% to 2,538 tonnes and realised prices up 28% to €796 per tonne compared to January 2020, the company said.
'This year's high season, which if it follows the typical February to May/June timeline, is expected to coincide with the commencement of operations at the large scale Tiebissou cashew processing project,' the company said.
'Having two operational projects producing two commodities is expected to scale up and diversify our revenues and, in the process, transform Dekel's financial profile,' it added.
At 9:33am: [LON:DKL] DekelOil Public Ltd share price was 0p at 2.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: