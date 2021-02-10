StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Starvest posted a large rise in annual profit after the value of its portfolio jumped following a decision to target gold producers.
Pre-tax profit for the year through September increased to £15.7 million, up from £0.4 million year--on-year.
Greatland Gold, by far the company's largest investment, remained one of its best-performers for a third consecutive year due to its Havieron gold-copper discovery in Australia.
Gold miners have been buoyed by a rise in the price of the precious metal during the pandemic because it is seen as an investment safe haven.
At 9:38am: [LON:SVE] Starvest PLC share price was 0p at 16.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
