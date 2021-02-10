StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Advance Energy said its Wessex basin licences had been terminated on 31 January 2021.
The Wessex basin licences including the offshore P1918 Colter & Colter South licence, and onshore PEDL 330 and PEDL 345 licences.
The P1918 Colter & Colter South licence expired on 31 January, while the PEDL 330 and PEDL 345 licences were relinquished on 31 January 2021.
The company it no longer held any interests in the Wessex Basin licences.
At 9:44am: [LON:ADV] share price was 0p at 0.24p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
