Remote monitoring equipment group Starcom said it expected to report a deeper annual loss after the pandemic hit sales.
Adjusted operating earnings would amount to a loss of about $0.35 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $0.30 million.
Revenue was expected to slip to about $5 million, down from $6.8 million.
Starcom said it was hoping to benefit from new opportunities that global vaccination effort present within the logistics industry, most significantly, the need to monitor their temperature and other conditions whilst in transit.
'The company is already involved in discussions with two potential customers who provide vaccine logistics services,' it said.
