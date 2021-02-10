StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical development company Nuformix said chairman Chris Blackwell had resigned due to personal reasons that required his immediate attention.
A process to appoint a new chairman would start immediately, the company said.
'I have enjoyed working closely with Chris and I am excited about driving the business forward with the significant value and opportunity that is in the existing pipeline,' chief executive Anne Brindley said.
'I look forward to being able to communicate in more detail the Company's plans and strategic priorities and our approach to create value for shareholders, in the coming weeks.'
At 9:47am: [LON:NFX] Nuformix Plc share price was 0p at 2.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
