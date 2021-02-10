StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company The 600 Group said chief financial officer G. Mitchell Krasny had stood down with immediate effect by mutual agreement.
A formal process to identify a successor had been initiated.
'Until such time as a CFO is appointed, the group's finance function will be headed by senior non-board group finance personnel,' the company said.
At 9:57am: [LON:SIXH] 600 Group The PLC share price was 0p at 8.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
