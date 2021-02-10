StockMarketWire.com - Global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, Tate & Lyle, has completed the acquisition of an 85% shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co.

The company is a well-established tapioca modified food starch manufacturer located in Thailand.

The signing of a conditional agreement for this acquisition was announced on October 28, 2020.


