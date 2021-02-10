StockMarketWire.com - Lancashire Holdings has reported a 15.2% rise in gross premiums written year on year to $814.1 million in its results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The company's year to date total investment return, including unrealised gains and losses, was 3.9%, while its change in FCBVS (formerly termed Return on Equity or RoE) was 10.2% for the full year.
Alex Maloney, group CEO, said: 'The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the whole insurance industry as a loss event. Whilst it is too early to comment on total global insured losses from this event, I am pleased that Lancashire's approach to reserving for COVID-19 losses has remained consistent throughout the year, albeit uncertainty still remains as this is an ongoing event.
'As we enter 2021 we have added to our underwriting portfolio a casualty reinsurance book of business underwritten from our Bermuda office, which we intend to build out cautiously over the coming years.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: