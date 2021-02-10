StockMarketWire.com - Redrow has announced a record first half revenue and legal completions which were both up 20% due to strong opening order book and resilient demand
Reservations for the ongoing business is up 6% at £819m and the company has reported more than 95% forward sold for the current financial year.
Group revenue was up 20% at £1,041 million, while first half pre-tax profit has increased 11% to £174 million.
Earnings per share was up 10% to 41.0p and dividends have been reinstated with an interim divided of 6p per share.
Matthew Pratt, group chief executive of Redrow, said: 'The Group delivered a strong first-half performance whilst continuing to operate under strict COVID-secure procedures. During a period of intensive activity to rebuild output, it is pleasing to report we have maintained high levels of customer satisfaction and I am grateful to our teams for their ongoing hard work and commitment during these challenging times.
'We have seen a strong sales market during the first half driven by a combination of pent-up demand from the first national lockdown, the introduction of the Stamp Duty holiday and the impending end of the Help to Buy scheme for existing home owners.'
At 2:05pm: [LON:RDW] Redrow PLC share price was 0p at 535p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
