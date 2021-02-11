StockMarketWire.com - Vodafone Group has appointed Olaf Swantee as a non-executive director, joining the board following its annual general meeting on July 27, 2021.
The appointment, which is subject to shareholder approval, will also see Mr Swantee become a member of Vodafone's audit and risk committee.
Mr Swantee has extensive experience of the telecommunications sector and a consistent record of creating shareholder value.
He was CEO of Sunrise Communications between 2016-2020 and transformed the company's brand, network and services to establish it as the quality challenger in the Swiss market. Prior to that he was CEO of EE, where he successfully merged Orange UK and T-Mobile to create the UK's leading operator following the sale to BT.
Before EE, Mr Swantee held a number of senior positions at France Telecom (now Orange Group), Hewlett-Packard, Compaq Computer and Digital Equipment.
Mobile Zone, a company listed on the Swiss stock exchange, has announced Mr Swantee will be proposed to be appointed as its chairman at its AGM in April 2021.
Mr Swantee is currently a non-executive director of Telia; he has indicated he does not intend to stand for re-election at its 2021 AGM in April.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
