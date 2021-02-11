StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate investment company LXi REIT raised its annual dividend target, citing successive quarters of strong rent collection and rental growth.
The company said it was targeting an annual dividend of 6.0 pence per ordinary share for the 12-month period commencing 1 April 2021.
The annual dividend target will 'be payable in equal quarterly instalments of 1.50 pence per share and represents a 4.3% increase on the Company's pre-Covid-19 dividend rate of 5.75 pence per share,' the company said.
The company also declared an interim quarterly dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2020 of 1.44 pence per ordinary share, payable on 26 March 2021 to shareholders on the register at 26 February 2021. The ex-dividend date would be 25 February 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
