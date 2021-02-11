StockMarketWire.com - Hiberia REIT said it had collected 98% of commercial rent for the quarter ending March 2021, and said letting and investment volumes in Dublin were likely to remain subdued until workers are able to return to their offices in meaningful numbers.
For the period from 1 October 2020 to date, 95% of residential contracted rent for the month had been received and the occupancy rate of its residential units was 93%.
At the same point in December 2020 and January 2021, respectively, 97% and 95% of that month's contracted rent had been received and the occupancy rate was 92% and 91%, the company said.
The company had now received over 99% of December and January rent.
'Our asset management activity has added €0.9m per annum to our contracted rent from our commercial properties, we have acquired two small properties to enhance the future value of our existing assets and we have completed our accretive €25m share buyback programme,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
