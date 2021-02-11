StockMarketWire.com - Energy and natural resources company Ascent Resources said it had raised £1 million gross by way of a discounted equity placing.
Ascent Resources also included ESG Metals as a new target sector within its resource focused business.
The company placed 9,997,032 shares at 10.1 pence per share, representing a discount of 12.5% to the closing price on 10 February.
'The company sees waste management, remediation and restoration of land impacted by historic and ongoing mining activities as a critical element in the global ESG agenda and integral to the transition to a low carbon economy,' the company said.
At 8:11am: Ascent Resources PLC share price was 0p at 5.35p
