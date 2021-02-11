StockMarketWire.com - Creative audio-visual company, MediaZest, has announced a number of new business wins in 2021 that will generate more than £350,000 in revenue.
The new mandates include the extension of existing recurring revenue contracts with a long-standing client, and a large project for a new client, due for delivery in the first six months of the calendar year.
In aggregate these new business wins will generate over £350,000 in revenue and include client engagements which the Directors believe have the potential to grow substantially over the coming months. MediaZest expects to announce its financial results for the 18-month period ended 30 September 2020 later this month.
At 8:19am: [LON:MDZ] MediaZest PLC share price was 0p at 0.04p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
